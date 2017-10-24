Homeowner found dead in Lake Villa house fire

A man was found dead after a house fire Tuesday morning in north suburban Lake Villa.

At 7:38 a.m., deputies responded to a fire at a home in the 36900 block of North Corona Drive in unincorporated Lake Villa, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

They found smoke coming from the northwest side of the home.

The Lake Villa Fire Protection District found the homeowner, a 56-year-old man, dead in a bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office. His name was not released Tuesday morning.

The fire appears to be accidental and is not thought to be suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office.

The State Fire Marshal’s office, fire protection district and Lake County coroner’s office are investigating, along with the sheriff’s office.