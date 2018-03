Homer Glen man charged with possession of child pornography

A 23-year-old man from southwest suburban Homer Glen was charged Tuesday with child pornography possession, according to Will County court records.

Philip R. Plechsmid, of the 12400 block of Rosewood Drive, was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography, with offense dates listed as May 25, 2017, according to records.

Plechsmid was released after posting 10 percent of his $50,000 bond, records stated.

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.