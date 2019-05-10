Homes burglarized in Douglas Park

Police are warning residents in Douglas Park of recent burglaries to homes.

In each of the two reported burglaries, someone broke into residences and stole property from within, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened in the afternoon of May 1 in the 1200 block of South Fairfield Avenue and the evening of May 6 in the 2600 block of South Fairfield Avenue, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8382.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.