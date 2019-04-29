Homewood-Flossmoor HS administrators call students’ posts ‘highly offensive’

Some “highly offensive and culturally insensitive” social media posts involving students prompted administrators at southwest suburban Homewood-Flossmoor High School to send a letter to parents on Sunday.

“This type of behavior is contrary to our expectations, is being addressed quickly and appropriately and will not be tolerated,” wrote District 233 Supt. Von Mansfield and Jerry Lee Anderson, the high school principal, in a joint email to parents.

Social media pictures shared online of several students show at least one in apparent blackface. Sunday’s email to parents doesn’t specify the exact nature of the posts or when they appeared online.

“The administration immediately requested a meeting and met with all of the families and students involved on Sunday afternoon,” the administrators said. “Due to student confidentiality laws, we are unable to discuss individual students and actions taken. However, we can share that the social media postings that were seen and heard were not representative of the high expectations we have for all students that attend our school.”

The email goes on to say: “We will continue to take the appropriate and necessary actions to ensure all of our students are respected, feel protected and safe.”

Mansfield and Anderson did not return emails or phone calls seeking additional comment.