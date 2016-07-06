Homicide squad investigating death of 3-month-old Gary baby

The Lake County Metro Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 3-month-old northwest Indiana baby on Tuesday.

About 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of an unresponsive child in the 800 block of East 36th Avenue in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police.

The 3-month-old was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where the baby was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (219) 755-3852.