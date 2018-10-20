2 homicides hit same block in E. Garfield Park within 24 hours

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park, marking the second homicide in the same block over a 24-hour period, according to police.

The 41-year-old man was shot multiple times just after 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. He was struck in his abdomen and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than a day earlier, a 34-year-old fatally shot as he walked down a sidewalk in the same block, police said.

About 6:45 p.m., he was shot in his chest and head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about either fatality.

Detectives were conducting homicide investigations.