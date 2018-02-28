Hope Hicks to resign as White House Communications Director

WASHINGTON – White House communications director Hope Hicks, who is one of staffers closest to President Donald Trump, will resign, with her departure coming the day after she appeared before a House panel probing the Russia controversy.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the departure of Hicks, one of Trump’s longest serving staffers. Her will be sometime in the next few weeks, the White House said.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump. I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country,” Hicks said in a statement.

Trump said in a statement “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Chief of Staff John Kelly said in a statement, “When I became Chief of Staff, I quickly realized what so many have learned about Hope – she is strategic, poised and wise beyond her years. She became a trusted adviser and counselor and did a tremendous job overseeing the communications for the President’s agenda including the passage of historic tax reform. She has served her country with great distinction. To say that she will be missed, is an understatement.”

Background information from the White House:

WH Communications Director Hope Hicks is leaving the WH after serving the President for three years.

Hope is the President’s longest serving aide having worked with him before he announced his candidacy, through the campaign and into the second year of his administration. After three years, she approached the President and told him she wanted to leave so she could start exploring opportunities outside of the WH.

Her role evolved from what was initially considered to be an unconventional press and communications aide to formally being announced WH communications director in the summer of 2017

In this position, Hope has led strategic messaging for administration priorities such as the historic passage of tax reform and worked with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to stabilize the press and communications teams after initial phases of transition

Hope is a valued adviser and counselor to the President and other senior administration officials

Her exact departure is to be determined but it will be sometime in the next few weeks