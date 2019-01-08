Hopkins kills Lincoln Yards’ soccer stadium and live entertainment district

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) on Tuesday put the kibosh on two major elements of Sterling Bay’s massive Lincoln Yards development: a 20,000-seat soccer stadium and a live entertainment district controlled by LiveNation with large music venues.

In a move that’s expected to be wildly popular with his park-starved constituents, Hopkins demanded that the site earmarked for a stadium that would have been home to a team owned by the billionaire owner of the Cubs be “re-purposed as open and recreational space.”

The now-nixed entertainment district would have been co-owned by LiveNation and included multiple venues seating anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 patrons.

In November, the Hideout and several other small music venues in Chicago said they were “banding together” in an effort to slow the project for fear it would starve them of talent and drive them out of business.

Hopkins’ opposition to that aspect of Sterling Bay’s plan means that the proposed entertainment district “will be eliminated from a revised plan and replaced by restaurants, theaters, and smaller venues that will be scattered throughout the site.”

Hopkins, who is unopposed in the Feb. 26 election, stressed that LiveNation “will have no ownership interest in any of these venues.”

The alderman could not be reached for comment. His stand against both the stadium and the entertainment district follows a recent poll that showed that 53 percent of the 870 residents surveyed oppose the stadium element of the development plan.

In an email to constituents, Hopkins said nearby residents have “serious concerns that even if a stadium were to be included, the allocated parking and pedestrian congestion mitigation was insufficient.”

The proposed stadium would have been home to a United Soccer League franchise owned by Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, though it would also have hosted other community and sporting events.

Dennis Culloton, a spokesperson for the Ricketts family, said the family’s “potential involvement was focused on the soccer team and contingent on city approvals.”

“While we are disappointed the concept is no longer included in the master plan, we understand the ambitious Lincoln Yards project needs to move forward,” Culloton said in a statement.

Andy Gloor, managing principal of Sterling Bay, could not be reached.

In an emailed statement distributed Tuesday, Hopkins said his proposed revisions would be “incorporated into a newly revised Master Site Plan” that will be submitted to the community for review and comment.

The revised master plan will include “technical detail and exhibits on urban design principals,” including building height, floor area ratio, access and circulation routes, the alderman said.

It will also include a “statement of design standards and guidelines that will shape the character of the structures, and details regarding the specific programming of the recreational space (e.g., baseball field, soccer pitch, running track),” the alderman said.

Before leaving office in May, Mayor Rahm Emanuel hopes to convince the City Council to approve $1.7 billion in tax-increment-financing (TIF) subsidies to unlock the development potential of four mega-sites in and around the downtown area.

The largest subsidy — up to $800 million — would be earmarked for Sterling Bay’s Lincoln Yards project. That will require the city to create a new TIF.

“We have several new potential crossings at the river — at Armitage and Dominick — a potential relocation of the Clybourn Metra station. It’s very constrained and has no access and no parking. And . . . realignment and reconfiguration of the Elston-Armitage intersection along the lines of what was done at Damen and Elston,” Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman told the Chicago Sun-Times last fall.

Hopkins has declared his support for that $800 million subsidy even though surrounding aldermen want to slow it down until a new mayor takes office.

In his emailed statement on Tuesday, Hopkins tried to sell his constituents on the need for the subsidy.

“Infrastructure and transportation improvements are the focus of the investment of public funds in Lincoln Yards and the surrounding area. These investments will not only support future growth in this area from the planned development, but also address existing infrastructure needs. The neighborhood has identified the Armitage/Ashland/Elston as an existing traffic challenge that must be solved,” he wrote.

“In response to my community’s insistence that this priority be given immediate attention, Mayor Emanuel has directed the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Department of Planning and Development to expedite the reconfiguration of the Armitage/Ashland/Elston intersection to alleviate the traffic concerns ahead of the schedule originally projected in the North Branch Framework Plan.”

Hopkins noted that “concept planning on this complex intersection” should be completed by end of the second quarter.

CDOT would then proceed with the design, engineering and construction phases to complete “this critical work as soon as possible,” he said.

“The resulting congestion relief is projected to mirror the remarkable success of the reconfiguration of an equally complex intersection at Damen/Elston/Fullerton,” Hopkins wrote, stressing that the 70-acre plan “will continue to be refined over many years, if not decades.”

“Similar benefits were realized by the intersection redesign and bridge removal at Belmont and Western. It should be noted that both of those key traffic relief projects on Chicago’s North Side were paid for with TIF allocations.”