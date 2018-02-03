Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today the Moon is in Libra, which is 180 degrees opposite from Aries. This means you have to give a little when dealing with others. Be attentive; be polite; be helpful. Look interested in what others are saying even if you aren’t. (This just requires some style and discipline.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a positive day at work! Relations with co-workers are upbeat and supportive, and your dealings with customers and work-related people are happy. If you’re not at work, this same positive energy will apply to any task that you set for yourself today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a playful, gentle sort of day. Grab any opportunity to do something different because you need some stimulation! Romance is promising. You might enjoy fun activities with children. You will definitely like enjoy the arts and sports events.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s the end of the week and you want to put your feet up and relax at home. Order in dinner. Give yourself a break. Luxuriate in your own solitude or invite the gang over for pizza and beer. Enjoy a low-key celebration to the end of your week because you deserve it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your communication skills are tops today! That’s why this is a good day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or any kind of writing or editing. You will be cooperative, diplomatic and articulate. Naturally, these great schmooze skills will shine in any fun, social situation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You see ways to boost your income today or take care of and maintain something you own. (You love it when things are in order although this is easier said than done.) Nevertheless, motivation is everything. If you want your finances to be organized, that’s a start.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which heightens your awareness and your senses to everything around you. For two days every month, the Moon is in your sign, and during this time, you will feel a stronger need to relate to others. It also brings you a little bit of extra good luck!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might choose to withdraw and just relax today, especially at home. (Cancers feel the same way.) A few might want to party, but most will want to rest at home in front of the TV with some yummy food. Enjoy a family night with loved ones.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day to schmooze with friends and groups today. All kinds of get-togethers and meetings will please you, especially volunteer work or helping a charitable organization. This includes family gatherings as well. Set aside some time today to identify your hopes and dreams for the future. Know what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might have a financial discussion with a boss, parent or someone in authority today. If so, others might also be aware of this because it seems like your personal business is a bit public today. Go after what you want because you just might get it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Shake things up today! Do something different. You need a change of scenery and some stimulation! What you really want is some exciting adventure but hey, settle for what you can by doing something different. Try anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will be successful dealing with red-tape details regarding banking, insurance, inheritances and shared property. You can’t ignore this stuff forever. Stay on top of things so that you know what’s happening.