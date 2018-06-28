Another ‘excessive’ heat wave set to hit Chicago this weekend

Chad (35) and Tripp (10) Scott sit at Ohio Street Beach while Chad's wife is at a conference in town. Chad said it is warmer here than back at home in Alabama. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Sweltering summer heat is making its return to Chicago this weekend, with temperatures in the 90s forecast through Sunday.

Friday will see a high of 95 or 96 degrees, while Saturday’s high will be about 96 or 97, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez. Sunday will provide some relief with a high near 90 before temperatures drop back down into the 80s on Monday.

The weather service issued an excessive heat watch in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, warning that the humidity could make it feel like 105-115 degrees during peak afternoon hours. The heat and humidity will create an increased risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Chicago residents can call 311 for information about the city’s cooling centers or to request a well-being check for elderly friends or relatives.

Despite the heat, this weekend’s temperatures are expected to fall short of the historical records set for those dates in the 1950s, according to Rodriguez. The record high for June 29 was 97 degrees in 1954, while the record high for June 30 was 99 degrees in 1953.

Temperatures were expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s throughout next week, Rodriguez said. The Fourth of July will likely be mostly sunny with a high of 88.