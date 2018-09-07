Hotel workers lined up outside downtown hotels before dawn early Friday to strike for improved benefits.
Thousands are expected to stop work today to push for year-round health care. Negotiations on a new union contract had been ongoing for weeks but apparently had broken down.
“Hotels may slow down in the wintertime, but I still need my diabetes medication when I’m laid off,” a house attendant identified as Q. Rivers, who works at the Palmer House Hilton, said in a news release about the strike. “They work us like dogs when it’s busy and then kick us to the curb in the winter.
“Nobody should lose their health benefits just because it’s cold out,” Rivers added.
Workers were expected to walk out at 25 downtown hotels, including the Hyatt Regency, JW Marriott and Sheraton Grand Hilton, according to the hotel workers union, Unite Here Local 1.
“Striking hotel workers deserve sick days to see a doctor, workloads that keep them healthy, and wages that keep up with the cost of raising a family,” the union said in a statement.
Here’s a list of hotels where workers are striking, according to the union:
Ambassador Chicago
Crowne Plaza Hotel Chicago-Metro
Doubletree Chicago Magnificent Mile
Drake Hotel
Hampton Inn / Homewood Suites Magnificent Mile
Hilton Chicago
Holiday Inn Mart Plaza
Hotel Blake
Hyatt Regency Chicago
Hyatt Regency McCormick Place
Inn of Chicago
JW Marriott
Kimpton Hotel Allegro
Kimpton Hotel Palomar
Kinzie Hotel
Millennium Knickerbocker
Palmer House
Ritz-Carlton Chicago
Sheraton Grand Chicago
W Chicago City Center
W Chicago Lakeshore
Warwick Allerton
Westin Michigan Ave
Westin River North
Wyndham Grand
The union also said that strikes are possible at the following hotels:
Cambria Magnificent Mile
Fairmont Chicago
Hotel Raffaello
Park Hyatt Chicago
Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Disclosure notice: Some labor organizations have ownership stakes in Sun-Times Media, including the Chicago Federation of Labor, which is affiliated with Unite Here Local 1.