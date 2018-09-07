Thousands of hotel workers begin strike in downtown Chicago

Hotel workers of Local 1 protest outside the Hyatt Regency Friday September 7, 2018 in Chicago.| Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Hotel workers lined up outside downtown hotels before dawn early Friday to strike for improved benefits.

Thousands are expected to stop work today to push for year-round health care. Negotiations on a new union contract had been ongoing for weeks but apparently had broken down.

“Hotels may slow down in the wintertime, but I still need my diabetes medication when I’m laid off,” a house attendant identified as Q. Rivers, who works at the Palmer House Hilton, said in a news release about the strike. “They work us like dogs when it’s busy and then kick us to the curb in the winter.

“Nobody should lose their health benefits just because it’s cold out,” Rivers added.

Workers were expected to walk out at 25 downtown hotels, including the Hyatt Regency, JW Marriott and Sheraton Grand Hilton, according to the hotel workers union, Unite Here Local 1.

“Striking hotel workers deserve sick days to see a doctor, workloads that keep them healthy, and wages that keep up with the cost of raising a family,” the union said in a statement.

Here’s a list of hotels where workers are striking, according to the union:

Ambassador Chicago

Crowne Plaza Hotel Chicago-Metro

Doubletree Chicago Magnificent Mile

Drake Hotel

Hampton Inn / Homewood Suites Magnificent Mile

Hilton Chicago

Holiday Inn Mart Plaza

Hotel Blake

Hyatt Regency Chicago

Hyatt Regency McCormick Place

Inn of Chicago

JW Marriott

Kimpton Hotel Allegro

Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Kinzie Hotel

Millennium Knickerbocker

Palmer House

Ritz-Carlton Chicago

Sheraton Grand Chicago

W Chicago City Center

W Chicago Lakeshore

Warwick Allerton

Westin Michigan Ave

Westin River North

Wyndham Grand

The union also said that strikes are possible at the following hotels:

Cambria Magnificent Mile

Fairmont Chicago

Hotel Raffaello

Park Hyatt Chicago

Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Disclosure notice: Some labor organizations have ownership stakes in Sun-Times Media, including the Chicago Federation of Labor, which is affiliated with Unite Here Local 1.