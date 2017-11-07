House can’t work up override of Rauner’s veto of ‘right-to-work’ bill

The video in which Gov. Bruce Rauner officially announces his re-election bid includes footage of the leather-clad Republican riding his Harley Davidson through Illinois. | Screenshot

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner scored another victory Tuesday in his battle against organized labor, as the Illinois House failed in its second attempt to override his veto of a bill that would prohibit local municipalities to side step unions by enacting “right-to-work” zones.

The House vote was 70 to 39, one short of the 71 needed to override the governor’s veto. It was a virtual mirror of the House’s attempt two weeks ago, when the override failed by a 70-42 vote.

In an effort to win GOP votes, Democrats introduced a separate bill to remove a controversial portion of the measure that provided a criminal penalty to local governments that enact right-to-work. That “trailer bill” passed the House Tuesday, 73 to 38.

And despite the second override of the right-to-work bill, the Illinois Senate plans to also vote on that trailer bill to get Rauner on record with another veto.

But it wasn’t enough to win over Republicans for the override, which had already passed the state Senate by a 42-13 vote.

A key point in Rauner’s “Turnaround Agenda,” right-to-work essentially allows people to work in union jobs without paying union dues. Rauner has rgued that without it, local municipalities are denied flexibility, resulting in fewer jobs, slower economic growth and higher taxes.

The measure that failed Tuesday would have prohibited local units of government from instituting “right-to-work” ordinances. The bill was pushed after the village of Lincolnshire in 2015 enacted such an ordinance, which unions challenged in court. A federal district court agreed with the unions that local right-to-work ordinances are pre-empted by the National Labor Relations Act, which allows states to pass right-to-work laws but doesn’t allow local units of government to do so.

Two weeks ago, the governor called the failed override a “victory” for the people of Illinois.

“Instead, courageous House lawmakers stood together to dump the old playbook and move forward to make Illinois more competitive,” the governor said in a statement.