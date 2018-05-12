House damaged by lightning strike in Geneva

A house was damaged when it was struck by lightning Saturday afternoon in west suburban Geneva.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the second floor of a home after lightning struck the roof about 1:47 p.m at 726 Fox Run Drive, according to the Geneva Fire Department.

The alarm was elevated to a mutual aid box alarm system as firefighters, who arrived to find heavy flames pouring from the roof, tackled the fire from inside. It took 45 minutes to put the fire out, the department said.

No injuries were reported, but the home was deemed uninhabitable, the department said.

The attic was damaged by the fire and the rest of the home suffered significant damage from smoke and water. Damage estimates were still being compiled, the department said.

Firefighters from the Batavia, North Aurora, St. Charles, West Chicago, Elburn and Fermilab fire departments helped battle the blaze.