House destroyed in Vernon Hills fire, no injuries reported

No one was injured when a fire broke out Wednesday morning, destroying a home in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Firefighters responded about 8 a.m. to a call of a fire at a two-story home on Monterey Drive, according to the Countryside Fire Protection District. Responding crews didn’t initially see fire or smoke when they arrived on the scene, but discovered a fire in the kitchen area when they entered the home.

The blaze was quickly struck out, the fire protection district said. Everyone in the home left before fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, the fire protection district said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.