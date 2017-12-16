House fire caused by Christmas Tree injures 6 in Lisle

Emergency crews responding to the blaze Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Dumoulin Avenue in Lisle. | Lisle-Woodridge Fire District Twitter

Six people were injured Saturday morning when a Christmas tree caused a fire at a home in west suburban Lisle.

Firefighters responded at 8:44 a.m. after a passerby reported the fire at the home in the 4700 block of Dumoulin Avenue, according to a statement from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District. The first responding unit reported heavy fire coming from the home’s first and second floors.

A resident then told firefighters that everyone had cleared out of the home, and the blaze was struck out within 45 minutes, the fire district said.

Six people, who all live at the home, were taken to hospitals, the fire district said. Their conditions were unknown.

The fire started in the home’s Christmas tree, the fire district said.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, the fire district said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.