House fire sends 4 to hospital in Buffalo Grove

Four people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation Friday morning after their home caught fire in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

The fire broke out about 6:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Hickory Drive, the Buffalo Grove Fire Department said. The fire was contained to the second-floor bedroom.

The family of four evacuated their home was taken to Northwest Community Hospital for smoke inhalation, the department said. Their conditions were described as stable. A firefighter was treated on scene for a minor injury.