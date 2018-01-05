How brutal is the Chicago cold? Even the rats are dying

Temperatures have been so brutal, that even Chicago’s rats, normally a resilient bunch, are freezing to death, according to several folks who’ve encountered the unlucky rodents.

Tyler Thompson, a 28-year- old Wicker Park resident, said he saw a small lifeless rat at the base of his apartment building’s outdoor stairway near the garage when he was taking out the trash on Thursday night.

The rat did not move when Thompson poked it with a branch from a dead houseplant on the nearby patio, and then, thinking quickly, he grabbed a broom from the kitchen.

“My first thought or reaction was that I didn’t want my roommate’s girlfriend’s dog to see the rat. She was about to take her dog for a walk and would be going down the stairs,” Thompson said.

Thompson used the broom and the branch to roll the rat’s corpse onto the broom’s thick bristles.

He walked slowly down the gangway to the garbage bins in the alley and dropped the rat into one of the bins.

“Now that I think of it, he deserved a more proper burial,” Thompson said, jokingly.

Bucktown resident Michael Hulbert came across a frozen dead rat in the sidewalk in the 2000 block of North Winchester Street last week while walking his family’s dog, a female hound mix.

“I happened to see it on the sidewalk. [The dog] just walked right past it without acknowledging it. She was more interested in the dog urine in the snow on the other side of the sidewalk,” Hulbert said.

Janelle Iaccino, an Uptown resident and spokeswoman for Rose Pest Solutions, which has a city office in Wicker Park, said she has seen personally several frozen rats while walking around her neighborhood.

“The dead ones are dangerous to have around, if you think of rodents as a vector of disease, which they are. It’s scary when you think about dogs walking in alleys, if a dog puts the frozen rat in its mouth and thinks it’s a toy, now you have to take the dog to the vet,” Iaccino said.

Iaccino said she has been photographing the dead rats and uploading them to the free app, Seeclickfix, which tags the location and sends the upload to the Streets and Sanitation Department.

Marjani Williams, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation, said she is looking into seeing how many calls 311 has received about frozen rats.

“We encourage residents to call 311 if they see the rats. If it is a situation where you feel like you need to get it out of way immediately and it’s impeding your flow, don’t touch it, get a shovel and put it outside and then call 311 and tell us where it’s at.”