How Illinois lawmakers and others voted on House tax bill

House GOP leaders after the tax bill vote on Tuesday, Dec. 19 (photo by Lynn Sweet)

WASHINGTON – Illinois lawmakers voted on party lines as the GOP authored Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was approved Tuesday on a 227-203 roll call. A Senate vote is expected later on Tuesday.

The final vote for the measure found the tax measure passed only on the strength of Republican support.

Republicans

227 -yes

12 -no

Democrats

0 – yes

191 -no

2 members not voting

The 12 GOP no votes came from members from high tax states – New York, New Jersey, California – with one anti-tax member from North Carolina also against the bill. Though Illinois is also a high tax state, all the GOP members from Illinois were no

THE ILLINOIS VOTE

DEMOCRATS NO

1st district: Bobby Rush

2nd district: Robin Kelly

3rd district: Dan Lipinski

4th district: Luis Gutiérrez

5th district: Michael Quigley

7th district: Danny K. Davis

8th district: Raja Krishnamoorthi

9th district: Jan Schakowsky

10th district: Brad Schneider

11th district: Bill Foster

17th district: Cheri Bustos

REPUBLICANS YES

6th district: Peter Roskam

12th district: Mike Bost

13th district: Rodney L. Davis

14th district: Randy Hultgren

15th district: John Shimkus

16th district: Adam Kinzinger

18th district: Darin LaHood