WASHINGTON – Illinois lawmakers voted on party lines as the GOP authored Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was approved Tuesday on a 227-203 roll call. A Senate vote is expected later on Tuesday.
The final vote for the measure found the tax measure passed only on the strength of Republican support.
Republicans
227 -yes
12 -no
Democrats
0 – yes
191 -no
2 members not voting
The 12 GOP no votes came from members from high tax states – New York, New Jersey, California – with one anti-tax member from North Carolina also against the bill. Though Illinois is also a high tax state, all the GOP members from Illinois were no
THE ILLINOIS VOTE
DEMOCRATS NO
1st district: Bobby Rush
2nd district: Robin Kelly
3rd district: Dan Lipinski
4th district: Luis Gutiérrez
5th district: Michael Quigley
7th district: Danny K. Davis
8th district: Raja Krishnamoorthi
9th district: Jan Schakowsky
10th district: Brad Schneider
11th district: Bill Foster
17th district: Cheri Bustos
REPUBLICANS YES
6th district: Peter Roskam
12th district: Mike Bost
13th district: Rodney L. Davis
14th district: Randy Hultgren
15th district: John Shimkus
16th district: Adam Kinzinger
18th district: Darin LaHood