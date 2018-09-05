Working the Story: Mayor Emanuel’s surprise decision

On Sept. 4, 2018, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel surprised the city by announcing he was moving on after his second term ends in 2019. | Rahul Parikh/Sun-Times

“Working the Story” is a video feature of the Chicago Sun-Times that explores how our reporters do their jobs.

When Rahm Emanuel announced he would not be running for re-election, it was all hands on deck in the Chicago Sun-Times newsroom to cover the story. Columnist Mary Mitchell sits down with reporters Mark Brown and Tina Sfondeles to discuss.

