Woman killed when stolen vehicle flees cops, strikes taxi on Near North Side

Police investigate a crash that killed one woman and injured three others about 11 p.m. Wednesday June 20, 2018. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A woman who was riding in a taxi was killed and three others were injured Wednesday night when a a driver fleeing from police caused a crash on the Near North Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 10:54 p.m., officers tried to pull over a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been reported stolen in the 500 Block of North State Street, but the driver refused to pull over and sped off southbound on State Street.

The Jeep, occupied by three adults, turned westbound on Grand and ran a red light at Dearborn Street, where it struck a northbound taxi van. The taxi then hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk, police said.

A 66-year-old woman who was a passenger in the taxi was taken to Northwestern University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

A 45-year-old man and 48-year-old woman who were hit by the taxi were being treated for possible broken legs, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital and the woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Both of their conditions had stabilized.

The driver of the taxi, a 65-year-old man, was being treated for minor injuries at Illinois Masonic, where he was in good condition, police said.

All three adults in the Jeep were taken into custody, police said. None of them were injured.

Area Central detectives and the Major Accidents division were investigating.