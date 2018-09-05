Human remains found behind Porter County Regional Hospital

Human remains were discovered Tuesday behind a hospital near Valparaiso, Indiana.

The remains were found above ground several hundred yards northwest of Porter Regional Hospital, which is located at 85 E. US-6 Frontage Road, according to the Porter County coroner’s office.

The remains were discovered by employees of Enbridge Pipeline, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office believes they have identified the remains, but are working with University of Indianapolis Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Krista Latham to determine the person’s identity through DNA, in addition to a cause of death.

The Porter County sheriff’s office was also assisting in the investigation.