Human remains found in Glenwood forest preserve

Human remains were found Thursday in a forest preserve in south suburban Glenwood.

The body was found about 11:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Chicago Heights Road in Glenwood Woods, the Cook County sheriff’s office and medical examiner’s office said.

The condition of the remains and additional details were not available, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said. The investigation was ongoing.

Autopsy results were pending on Friday, the medical examiner’s office said. The body’s identity has not been released.