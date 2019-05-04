Humboldt Park drive-by shooting wounds 2

Two people were shot Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were walking about 7:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Evergreen Avenue when someone in a passing car started shooting in their direction, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in both legs and the boy was shot in the left knee, police said. Both taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.