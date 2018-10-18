Teen seriously wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 7:45 p.m., the 16-year-old was standing on a sidewalk with friends in the 1000 block of North Monticello Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He were struck in the upper leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.