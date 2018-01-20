Humboldt Park man charged with December armed robberies

A Humboldt Park man was arrested Friday in connection with two armed robberies last month in the West Town and East Garfield Park neighborhoods on the Near West Side and West Side.

Tyree Graham, 19, of the 900 Block of North Drake Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of robbery, Chicago Police said.

Graham was positively identified in photo arrays as the offender in armed robberies that occurred on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, police said.

On Dec. 12 Graham approached a 28-year-old man about 6 p.m. in the 700 block of North Oakley. He displayed a handgun, demanded the man’s property and fled on foot, police said.

On Dec. 13, Graham approached a 24-year-old woman about 8:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Walnut. He threw the woman to the ground, motioned to his waistband to imply he had a weapon and took her property, police said.

Graham is scheduled to appear in Central Bond Court today.