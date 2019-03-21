Humboldt Park man charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl
A Humboldt Park man was charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl who was reported missing from north suburban Gurnee.
Vincent A. Dunson Jr., 22, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a report of a missing girl from Gurnee, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation revealed that Dunson had picked up the girl from her home and driven her to a Libertyville motel, where he sexually abused her. Officers located her at the motel and arrested Dunson.
The girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation and reunited with her family, authorities said.
Dunson is being held at the Lake County Jail on $200,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for April 11.