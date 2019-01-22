Man, 22, missing from Humboldt Park

A 22-year-old man was reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Lashawn Griffin was last seen leaving his home Monday in the 1100 block of North Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He is known to frequently visit the area near the 3900 block of West Ohio Street.

Griffin was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, black jeans and brown or tan boots, police said. He is 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds.

Anyone who knows Griffin’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.