Man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was shot in the back early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:15 a.m., the 32-year-old was standing in an alley in the 3100 block of West Wabansia Avenue when two males approached on foot and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.