Boy, 15, wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Friday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 15-year-old told investigators he was walking down the 1500 block of North Hamlin Avenue about 7 p.m. when someone he didn’t know approached and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody Friday as Area North detectives investigate, police said.