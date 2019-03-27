3 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Division Street and Monticello Avenue, Chicago police.

Details have not been released, but police said a 20-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A 34-year-old was struck in the leg, and a 19-year-old was shot in the thigh, police said. Both of their conditions had stabilized. All three were brought to Stroger Hospital.

No arrests have been made, police said.