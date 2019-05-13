Woman, man hit by gunfire in Humboldt Park

A man and woman were wounded by someone shooting from the mouth of an alley Monday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Avers when someone fired shots at a door of a building and struck two people, Chicago police said.

A man leaving the building was hit in his lower back, police said. The 26-year-old was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

A 29-year-old woman entering the building was hit in the leg and taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.