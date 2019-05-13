Woman, man hit by gunfire in Humboldt Park
A man and woman were wounded by someone shooting from the mouth of an alley Monday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Avers when someone fired shots at a door of a building and struck two people, Chicago police said.
A man leaving the building was hit in his lower back, police said. The 26-year-old was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.
A 29-year-old woman entering the building was hit in the leg and taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.