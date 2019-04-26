2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A teenager and a man were wounded in a shooting Friday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were in a front yard in the 3800 block of West Division Street when two people with guns approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks about 10 p.m., police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

The man, 21, was struck in the upper arm and taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

They were not cooperating with investigators, police said.

