Man critically hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Friday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Springfield Avenue when a light-colored sedan drove up and someone started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the back and taken in critical condition to Norwegian American Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

