Humboldt Park shooting wounds 2

A Tuesday afternoon shooting wounded two men in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Avers, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and a 43-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his nose, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, where the younger man was in fair condition and the older man was listed in good condition.