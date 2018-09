Couple shot at in Humboldt Park; woman seriously wounded

A woman who was driving her husband was shot and wounded early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 34-year-old woman was driving in the 1200 block of North Central Park Avenue at 4:50 a.m. when someone in a black SUV pulled up and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in her shoulder and grazed in her neck, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody Sunday morning as detectives investigated.