Hundreds gather at Chicago Fire Department diver’s funeral

Chicago firefighters line up outside St. Rita of Cascia High School for the funeral service of Juan Bucio. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds of people from fire departments and law enforcement agencies across the state gathered at St. Rita of Cascia High School on the South Side Monday morning for the funeral of Juan Bucio, the Chicago Fire Department Diver who died on Memorial Day while conducting a search in the Chicago River.

Bucio’s remains were scheduled to arrive at the chapel of the school at 77th and Western by 11:45 a.m. and the service was slated to begin at noon.

Before services began, CFD Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Operations Timothy Sampey, praised 46-year-old Bucio — a former Chicago Police officer — as someone who took it upon himself to do more to help than most.

Members of the CFD’s Dive Team, Sampey said, sign up because they want to, not because they’re asked to.

“It’s a dangerous job,” Sampey said. “They understand that and they accept that. And that’s where the brotherhood comes in.”

“These guys go there willingly,” he added. “They’re not put there. They go there because they want to take the extra step of training.”

Gov Rauner just arrived. Alds Burke (former CPD officer), Sposato (former firefighter) and Reboyras (chair of public safety committee) also spotted. pic.twitter.com/VaIfsZNYxS — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) June 4, 2018

Eric Carter, the CPD’s deputy chief for special functions, which oversees the department’s Marine Unit, said the water-focused units of the police and fire departments are especially close and even share the same training facility on Burnham Harbor.

“This is solidarity between our two entities here for the city,” Carter said. “Police and Fire, regardless of whether he was a former police officer or not, we will always be there to stand beside them because they have always stood beside us, so this is something that we would do no matter what.”

The remains of the man Bucio had been searching for –– Alberto Lopez –– was found last week in the South Branch of the Chicago River.