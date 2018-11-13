At Michelle Obama book-signing: laughs, smiles and even a roar

Former first lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her new book "Becoming" and greets fans at Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago, Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

John Cross roared like a lion at Michelle Obama.

The former first lady roared back at the two year old.

And then she promptly, with a laugh and smile, signed a copy of her memoir “Becoming” for the boy’s mother, who explained the lad dressed as the king of the jungle for Halloween.

It was one of hundreds of little memories for people who waited hours Tuesday at the University of Chicago to attend the book-signing.

The collared shirt and tie that 11-year-old Gregory Primus wore to the event looked familiar to Obama.

“She told me that I look like President Barack Obama … I was kind of shocked, because this is my uniform for school,” said Gregory, who attends the British International School of Chicago.

Jurl Vinegar III was a paid a nice compliment by Obama.

“She told me that I was cute,” Vinegar, 28, who wore a natty fedora over a broad smile, said with a laugh.

“But I let her know that I was a married man and I know that she’s in a relationship,” he joked.

“I’m so proud of everything she’s done for the city of Chicago and the United States,” said Vinegar, a grad student at the University of Chicago.

Ashley Cureton, who’s also a U of C grad student, told Obama, “You’re my fashion icon. I love you so much. Thank you for everything you do.”

I was like, “Oh my gosh, what am I going to say to her,” said Sabrina Kimble, a freshman at the university. “I said, ‘Thank you so much for inspiring me as a young black student to apply to this school.”

Interactions were curt, but not because Obama cut them short.

Smiling representatives from her publishing company stood over each shoulder, offering a brusque “Thank you!” to the chatty.

No one seemed miffed.