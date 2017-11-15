Huntley police: Person sent racially-motivated threats to juvenile

Police in northwest suburban Huntley are investigating “disparaging racial and threatening comments” that were sent to a juvenile through an online gaming network.

On Monday, officers were made aware of the threatening comments that were sent to the juvenile over Xbox Live, Microsoft’s online gaming service, according to Huntley police.

After opening an investigation into the incident and conducting several interviews, officers executed a search warrant, police said. It wasn’t immediately released where the warrant was executed.

Huntley Community School District 158 and the Lake of the Hills Police Department are aiding in the investigation because current or former students from the area could be involved in the incident.

No charges have been filed, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

“The Huntley Police Department takes matters such as this extremely serious and will take appropriate actions to maintain the safety and well-being of our community,” police said.