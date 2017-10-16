Hurricane Ophelia’s remnants batter Ireland, UK; 2 killed

A man takes a selfie in the high wind at Lahinch on the west coast of Ireland ON Monday as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia begins to hit Ireland and parts of Britain. | Niall Carson/Press Association, distributed by the Associated Press

The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday, killing at least two people and causing widespread power outages as the storm headed for Britain.

Tens of thousands of homes are without power in Ireland and the military was put on standby Monday because of Ophelia, which Met Eireann, the Irish weather service, called the most powerful on record to have ever been this far east in the Atlantic.

While meteorologists have downgraded Ophelia to a post-tropical cyclone, Ireland’s National Emergency Coordination Group on Severe Weather called the storm “unprecedented with serious life- threatening conditions.”

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar urged people to stay indoors until the storm passes. “It is a very dangerous storm,” Varadkar said. “The last time there was a storm this severe 11 lives were lost.”

Wind warnings also are in place in Northern Ireland, parts of Wales as well as western parts of England.

The first known victim was a woman who was driving near the Irish village of Aglish when a tree fell on her car, authorities said.

Gusts of up to 80 mph were reported 30 years to the day after a weather event dubbed the “Great Storm of 1987” battered southern England and killed 18 people.

Authorities in Ireland had ordered schools, courts and government buildings to remain closed before the storm’s arrival. Bridges were shut down as a precaution in both Ireland and Britain.

Planes have been grounded at several locations in the British Isles. Some 130 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport, while flights were also grounded at Manchester Airport. Two airlines also canceled flights in Belfast.

Met Eireann issued a “status red” warning, saying “violent and destructive” wind was forecast nationwide, and “heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will lead to flooding.”

Britain’s Met Office also warned of very windy weather in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

The storm’s path is likely to bring it to Wales, northern England and Scotland on Tuesday.

A nonprofit group that provides lifesaving services around the British Isles is warning people to stay away from seas and beaches. Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifesaving manager, Matt Crofts, said coastal waters are “particularly dangerous and unpredictable, with large waves and swells being a major risk.”

Though it is tempting to watch crashing surf, the risk of massive waves that “can easily knock you off your feet” is not worth it, Crofts said.

“The sea is far more powerful than you think and your chances of survival are slim if you are dragged into the swell.”