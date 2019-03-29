2 slashed with knife during Hyde Park robbery

Police are warning residents of a violent robbery Thursday in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.

A man with a red bandana over his face approached the couple at 7:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago police said in a community alert.

He showed a knife and cut both of them during a struggle, police said. They were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans, police said. He is in his early 20s, standing about 5-foot-8 and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone with tips was asked to call detectives at (312)747-8384.