Robber hits bank in Hyde Park

A man robbed the Hyde Park Bank Financial, 1354 E. 55th St. on Friday. | Google Streetview

A bank in Hyde Park was robbed Friday evening on the South Side.

The robbery happened about 5 p.m. at Bank Financial at 1354 E. 55th St., according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 30s or 40s, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds, the FBI said. He wore a dark beard, glasses and a kangol hat.

The FBI said it would release surveillance frames later.