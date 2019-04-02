2 successive Hyde Park burglaries prompt community alert from police

Police are warning Hyde Park residents of two burglaries that happened one right after the other in March.

In both incidents, the burglar entered buildings undergoing renovations and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

between 8 p.m. March 20 and 7:30 a.m. March 21 in the 5900 block of South Prairie Avenue; and

at 8 p.m. March 21 in the 5400 block of South Ridgewood Court.

Police do not have a description of the burglar.

This alert comes after an earlier one issued to Hyde Park residents late last month after a robber slashed two people with a knife.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.