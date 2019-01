I-294 crash prompts lane closures in Elk Grove Village

Two northbound lanes of I-294 in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village were closed early Saturday due to a crash.

It happened about 3:05 a.m. on northbound I-294 near Lake Cook Road, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. Further information was not immediately available.

The two right lanes of the northbound interstate were closed as emergency personnel were on the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation.