I-80 ramp closed for patching in Joliet

An I-80 exit ramp in southwest suburban Joliet was closed for pavement patching Wednesday.

The ramp from eastbound I-80 to northbound Center Street in Joliet closed Wednesday morning and will remain closed until 3 p.m., according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure is necessary for pavement patching repairs.

Drivers were advised to use Larkin Road or Chicago Street as alternate routes, IDOT said.