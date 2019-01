‘Serious’ crash with 2 semis shuts down I-80 near River Road

Illinois State Police shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 Saturday morning due to a “serious” crash near River Road.

The crash involved two semi-trucks and another vehicle, police said shortly after 9 a.m.

No further information was immediately available, police said.

A tanker also overturned on I-80 near Tinley Park late Friday evening as hazardous driving conditions remained in the area.