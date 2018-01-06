Ice-covered building causes city to close section of Wabash in South Loop

A building is covered by large amounts of ice due to a water leak at 615 S. Wabash. Wabash was closed Saturday night between Balbo and Harrison to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A section of Wabash Street in the South Loop was closed Saturday due to falling ice.

A broken sprinkler system on an upper floor of a building at 615 S. Wabash caused the front to become covered in ice, according to Chicago Police officers guarding the scene.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said the exact cause of the water leak was not known, but the leak caused water to spill from a top floor down the front of the building, which then froze and encased a front-facing fire escape.

The leak was stopped, and crews immediately closed down the sidewalk to prevent injuries from falling ice. No injuries have been reported.

Wabash was closed at 5 p.m. between Balbo and Harrison due concerns about falling ice. Police put up barricades at both ends to prevent vehicles and pedestrians from straying into the area. The street was expected to remain closed overnight, city officials said.

A meeting was scheduled for early Sunday with the city’s Department of Buildings and property management to determine how to remove the ice.