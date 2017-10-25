IG demands more action in response to Water Management email scandal

Inspector General Joseph Ferguson (pictured on Oct. 3, 2017) argued on Wednesday, Oct. 25, that much more needs to be done to prevent a repeat of the email scandal in Chicago’s Department of Water Management. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

Inspector General Joe Ferguson argued Wednesday that much more needs to be done to prevent a repeat of the email scandal in Chicago’s Department of Water Management.

Ferguson uncovered the racist, sexist and homophobic emails while investigating allegations that now-former District Supt. Paul Hansen had used his city email account to sell guns, which the Chicago Sun-Times was first to report.

That triggered a June housecleaning that swept out Water Management Commissioner Barrett Murphy, managing deputy William Bresnahan and Hansen.

Murphy was replaced by Randy Conner, an African-American who was given free rein to make more sweeping changes. Conner has ordered sensitivity training for all Water Management employees and hired consultants to examine “internal policies and training and determine how pervasive the cultural issues” are in the department that was also at the center of the Hired Truck and city hiring scandals.

Testifying Wednesday at City Council budget hearings, Ferguson made note of all of those changes. But he demanded that the Emanuel administration in general and the city’s Department of Human Resources in particular go further.

“What this situation highlights actually is a broader issue, not with respect to racism but a broader issue that exists in the city. Many of the department operate from their own, sort of siloed policies and procedures,” Ferguson said.

“DHR ought to come in and say to the entirety of the city and all of the departments: `This is the threshold. These are the requirements. This is the training. This is the accountability mechanism that needs to be put in place so that everyone understands the same thing on the basis of best practices in a modern society.’ We are not there.”

Four current and two former Water Management employees — all African-Americans — have filed a federal lawsuit accusing Water Management of creating “a hostile and abusive work environment” based on race that includes violence, intimidation and retaliation that “weave a tapestry of hostility that dominates every aspect” of their job.

Last week, Ferguson shined a bit more light on the email scandal in a way that raises questions about just how much has changed since the appointment of an African-American commissioner.

In his quarterly report, Ferguson talked about the investigation that determined that a “supervisory employee” he refused to identify “received numerous racist and offensive emails on his city email account” over the course of several years and failed to report those emails to his superiors.

In the emails, senders “referenced or mockingly imitated Ebonics,” traded racist jokes and made “disparaging or belittling” remarks about an African-American employee, the inspector general wrote.

Ferguson recommended that the supervisor be fired and placed on the Do-Not-Hire list.

Instead, Conner reduced the punishment to a 14-day suspension. He noted that the majority of emails in question were also sent to three top-level managers, including the commissioner at the time.

“DWM stated that, when `one’s entire chain of command is on emails and/or engaged in a certain type of behavior, confronting the situation may seem untenable for a less senior employee,'” Ferguson wrote.

Conner’s decision to rebuff Ferguson’s firing recommendation came to light just days after South Side Ald. David Moore (17th) demanded City Council hearings into the racist culture that, he claimed, continues to permeate Water Management — even after the appointment of an African-American commissioner.

To underscore the point, Moore displayed a photo taken in April of a Water Management truck with a noose hanging above the steering wheel.

According to Moore, the unidentified perpetrator of the offense apologized to co-workers who might have been offended by it and got off with a reprimand.

Conner responded by saying that the noose photo was taken two months before he took over and the incident was “dealt with the same day.”

“They approached the gentleman where the string was hanging in the truck. . . . He was very remorseful. He apologized for the insensitivity of it. And he removed it. That was it,” Conner said. “It was a slip-knot that he used for his own personal writing instrument. That’s how it was explained to senior management.”

Conner was asked whether he “buys” that explanation.

“It’s not about what I buy. It’s about what the senior managers felt was appropriate,” the commissioner said.

“It wasn’t about me trying to undo or go back in time. When I got there, I hit the reset button on everything that was going on in the Department of Water Management. And since then, there hasn’t been another incident.”