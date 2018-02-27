Get free pancakes in Chicago at IHOP on National Pancake Day

In the mood to get your Paul Bunyan on?

It’s your lucky day. IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday with free short stacks of Original Buttermilk Pancakes for all customers. And there’s no need to skip out of work early — the promotion is available until 7 p.m. at most restaurants.

In return, you’re asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size, with all donations going toward charities dedicated to finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases that affect children and families, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

There are 10 Chicago-area IHOPs where you can get your pancake fix:

2818 W. Diversey Ave.

3760 N. Halsted St.

4210 N. Cicero Ave.

5929 N. Lincoln Ave.

7601 S. Cicero Ave., Suite 1240

3003 S. Cicero Ave., Cicero

100 Asbury Ave., Evanston

7056 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Norridge

1040 W. North Ave., Melrose Park