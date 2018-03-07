Ill. House seeks accounting of Quincy Legionnaires’ crisis

Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Nirav Shah accompanied by Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Director Erica Jeffries answers questions from the House and Senate's Committees on Veterans Affairs, March 5, 2018 in Chicago. Members of Gov. Rauner administration announced plans to raze dormitories dogged by Legionnaires' disease at the Quincy, Ill., veterans' home and build new residences onsite within three to five years. (Erin Brown/Sun Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has unanimously urged Gov. Bruce Rauner to provide a full accounting of the Legionnaires’ disease crisis at the Quincy veterans’ home.

The House voted 104-0 Wednesday on a resolution asking the Republican to report on what officials “knew and when they knew it” regarding the outbreak. The disease caused by water-borne bacteria has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents since July 2015.

Four more cases were confirmed last month despite millions of dollars of upgrades at the home.

Rep. Jay Hoffman’s resolution has no effect of law. The Swansea Democrat added a provision Wednesday that calls for “all communications” among Rauner’s office and cabinet agencies about the situation from June 2015 to January this year.

Rauner’s office did not immediately comment.