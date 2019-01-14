Number, severity of flu cases down compared to last season in Illinois

Only about 3 percent of people visiting doctors offices are reporting flu systems, a drop from about 6 percent at this time last season, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. | AP file photo

The flu season upon us in Illinois is average — so far, at least, and fingers crossed — especially when compared to last season, which was designated “high severity.”

Several key indicators tell this story.

Only 2.93 percent of people visiting doctors offices in Illinois are reporting flu systems, a drop from 5.82 percent at this time last season, according to an Illinois Department of Public Health report.

Flu data is collected on a weekly basis from doctor offices, clinics and hospitals across the state that are designated as ‘sentinels’ — meaning they track and submit data to state health authorities.

“Basically, we’re right along with the six-year average, but it’s a less severe season compared to last year,” IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said Monday. “And the numbers follow suit with the rest of the country.”

Two decisive factors in gauging the severity of flu strains are child deaths and the number of people admitted to intensive-care units.

One pediatric death has been recorded this flu season in Illinois.

At this time last year, one pediatric death had also occurred. But in the ensuing weeks, eight more followed.

This season, 163 people have been admitted to intensive-care units.

There were 617 people admitted to intensive-care units during the previous flu season though Jan. 5, according to state data.

Flu seasons vary. They can begin as early as October and last through May, Arnold said, adding that it’s still worthwhile to get a flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently declared this flu season began in mid-December.

Here’s information, gleaned from the state health department website, on flu symptoms, its spreads and ways to avoid getting the flu.

• Flu symptoms can include fever or feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, tiredness, and some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

• Flu is typically spread by droplets when someone with the flu talks, coughs, or sneezes. People can also get the flu by touching something, like a door handle, that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, eyes, or nose.

• On average, it’s about two days after being exposed to the flu before symptoms begin. However, you can pass the flu to someone roughly a day before you start experiencing those symptoms, and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick.

• In addition to getting a flu shot, IDPH recommends following the 3 C’s: clean (wash hands), cover (when you cough or sneeze), and contain (stay home when you’re sick).